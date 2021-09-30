Tens of thousands of Michiganders get their licenses back

Vehicles head slowly east on the Interstate-10 twin spans leaving New Orleans while only a trickle of cars heads west back into the city before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Oct. 1, Michigan will no longer suspend drivers licenses for issue’s unrelated to driving safely.

A circumstance where this could apply for example would be certain missed court appointments and unpaid fees.

Having several traffic misdemeanors will be reclassified as civil infractions, making them ineligible for arrest and jail time.

The new laws passed by the Michigan legislature in 2020 goes into action on Friday. A bipartisan group pf legislators and stakeholders believe using license suspension as a punishment for a wide variety of infractions and offenses is ineffective.

More than 73,000 Michiganders will have infractions removed, with approximately half able to use their existing license or get a new one immediately.

The Department of State will send letters to residents who this impacts, explaining which category they’re in and what actions they have to take for license reinstatement.

In the future, hundreds of thousands of people will be prevented from having their license taken away due to these new laws.