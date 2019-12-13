Tense moments during MSU Board of Trustees meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan State University Board of Trustees welcomed a new member on Friday morning in its last meeting of the year.

Renee Knake replaces former trustee Nancy Schlichting, who resigned in October due to frustrations with the board’s handling of the Nassar situation and subsequent investigations.

Knake said in a statement that she plans to review the privileged documents that Michigan State has not yet turned over to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. She says she will be able to make more informed recommendations once she has seen the documents herself.

Members of the MSU community addressed the board during public comment, demanding transparency and accountability from the board in current and future investigations related to sexual violence on campus or committed by school faculty and staff.

