Term limits plan would be paired with transparency changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A potential plan to ask Michigan voters to ease legislative term limits is in the works.

The plan would most likely be proposed with changes to the state’s feeble transparency and accountability grades.

The proposal hasn’t been finalized, but legislative leaders have “privately briefed their caucuses about talks with two political heavyweights – the Voters Not Politicians ballot committee and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce,” according to the Associated Press. And that’s a sign that there is serious interest, it said.

The constitutional amendment would need Democratic votes for the GOP-led Legislature to put it on the 2020 ballot.

The measure may be tied to pending bills. Those include requiring officeholders to fill out financial disclosures, subjecting the Legislature and governor’s office to public-records requests, and instituting a waiting period for public officials to become lobbyists.