Tesla 2019 sales hit goals, rise over 50% from previous year

DETROIT (AP) – Tesla says its global deliveries rose more than 50% last year, meaning the company surpassed the low end of its sales goals for 2019.
The electric car maker said Friday that it delivered a record of about 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and about 367,500 for the full year.
Tesla previously announced that it expected to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 units worldwide last year.
But the company issued a cautionary note, saying in a statement that vehicle deliveries are only one measure of Tesla’s quarterly financial results.
Tesla will announce fourth-quarter and full-year results at a later date.