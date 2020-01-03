Tesla 2019 sales hit goals, rise over 50% from previous year

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, file photograph, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Federal investigators have found that a 2018 crash and fire in Florida that killed the teenage driver of a Tesla Model S and a passenger was due to the car traveling at over 100 miles per hour on a curve. The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report released Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 that the battery-powered car erupted in flames after colliding with a wall. The two 18-year-olds were trapped in the car. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Tesla says its global deliveries rose more than 50% last year, meaning the company surpassed the low end of its sales goals for 2019.

The electric car maker said Friday that it delivered a record of about 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and about 367,500 for the full year.

Tesla previously announced that it expected to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 units worldwide last year.

But the company issued a cautionary note, saying in a statement that vehicle deliveries are only one measure of Tesla’s quarterly financial results.

Tesla will announce fourth-quarter and full-year results at a later date.