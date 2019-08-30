Testimony continues in child abuse, murder case

A woman is in court today facing charges of open murder and child abuse.

Jessica Bice, 29, is in court today facing one count of open murder and one count of first degree child abuse, accused of murdering and abusing her nephew.

Prosecutors are arguing she killed her 6-year-old nephew, Christopher Pratt.

He weighed only 29 pounds at the time of his death, that’s half of what a healthy boy at his age should have weighed.

The medical examiner who spoke today in court says Christopher had multiple bruises on his body and had bugs running from his hair.

His cause of death is ruled as blunt force head trauma and caregiver neglect.

Christopher was removed from his father’s custody in 2017 after evidence of physical abuse and neglect, which is why he lived with Bice.

Testimony is continuing and this story will be updated online and on 6 News