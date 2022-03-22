GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Testimony will continue Tuesday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

In court on Monday, FBI informant “Big Dan” returned to the stand for cross-examination by defense attorneys.

The defense is trying to prove Dan Chappel helped orchestrate the scheme.

Chappel testified he did things like suggest what kinds of helicopters they could use, texted about how they could block the bridge on US-31 and pushed for another recon mission.

Proceedings will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They are expected to go until around 2 p.m.

