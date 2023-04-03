MICHIGAN (WLNS) — Special Olympics Michigan broke records this polar plunge season.

The organization announced that more than $1.7 million was raised through the plunges held at 25 different locations across the Great Lakes State. That’s $500,000 more than SOMI’s original fundraising goal.

Funds raised through polar plunge events go toward helping 23,000 athletes to compete at Special Olympics events throughout the Mitten and U.P.

The arctic affair is the organization’s largest fundraiser.

Special Olympics’ State Summer Games start on May 31.