The 2020 Sant’ Ippolito Festival is cancelled due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2020 Sant’ Ippolito Festival has been canceled, according to the Sant’ Ippolito Society website.



The Diocese of Lansing, Sts. James, Cornelius, and Cyprian Church as well as the festival committee were concerned about public health and safety risks.



There will be a Mass celebrating the Feast Day of Sant’ Ippolito on Thursday, August 13 at 5:30 PM at St. Mary Cathedral.



St. Mary will also livestream the Mass on the Diocese of Lansing’s YouTube page and Facebook Page.



Many people of Sant’ Ippolito migrated to America and settled in Lansing where they created the Sant’ Ippolito Society and hosted the first festival in 1938 at Resurrection Church.



More than 300 people from mid-Michigan’s Italian American community and around the country come together to honor the saint on the second Sunday of August every year.



Santo Ippolito was martyred for his Catholic faith in the year 258 A.D. at Ostia, near Rome during the persecution of Valerian, Emperor of Rome.



The modern village of Sant’ Ippolito was originally called Napoli Piccola or “Little Naples” because of its natural resemblance to the modern city of Naples.



It is a small town near Cosenza in Calabria, Italy.



In the early nineteenth century, an earthquake destroyed many prominent buildings, but not one stone on the church of Sant’ Ippolito had been touched, according to survivors.



They changed the name of the city to that of Sant’ Ippolito and vowed to pay the saint special honors annually on his feast day of August 13th.