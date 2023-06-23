EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The sweet sound of jazz filled downtown East Lansing for day one of the annual East Lansing Summer Solstice Jazz Festival.

The jazz festival is a celebration of the genre that originated in New Orleans.

For the past 26 years the free, outdoor festival has offered a line-up of multi-stage performances by nationally recognized, regional and young up-and-coming jazz musicians.

“Ella Fitzgerald, B.B. King is a big one. I love B.B. king,” Cindy Anderson said.

“We’ve been so cooped up and I think that the weather has been a good thing for people to be able to enjoy the summer activities. This just is a good way for East Lansing and Lansing city goers to all get out to enjoy each other’s company in a good environment,” Shanna Konecy said.

While the rain was off and on, it didn’t dampen the spirit of people making their way to the festival.

Like sisters Vivian and Izabella who said they’re carrying on a family tradition.

“We actually came out because we used to come with our dad. I went to East Lansing High School, she goes to MSU and when we were younger, we would come out here with him,” Vivian Bradfield said.

It’s a bittersweet time for the two as their dad passed away nearly two years ago.

But the Bradfields said because of him, they have developed a love for jazz and always think of him when they hear it.

“He was a little bit of like a metalhead meets jazz person and as a kid I hated jazz and then I got to be older and it started to click for me,” Vivian added.

“I feel like there’s no bad genre there’s something good in everything you just have to find it. I just love it, that’s it,” Izabella said.

Vivian said to her, jazz offers a sign of hope.

“I think that especially after a couple years of crazy stuff going on, jazz is kind of a nice way to remember that things can be peaceful and happy and bubbly again,” Vivian said.