LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Councilman texts, winter weather, MDHHS update

Today on the 6 News Now "Daily Digital Debrief", we're covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

A heated exchange between a Lansing City Councilman, Brandon Betz, and activist, Michael Lynn Jr. is raising some eyebrows tonight.

In part of the text exchange between the two, Lynn wrote, “This ain’t politics and I’m not a politician or a nice person. If I were you, I wouldn’t text my phone again.”

Councilman Betz then responded with, “That’s true, you’re a d*** bag troll who no one listens to.”

Lynn is an activist in Lansing who has an online talk show with his wife. He’s been critical of Lansing City Council before but says he’s never received a response like this.

“My hearts pounding… I’m upset. I’m angry,” Lynn said.

Lynn thought Betz sent those messages because of a post he made yesterday criticizing Betz for praising Mayor Schor for his State of the City address.

“This guys flipping sides now… what is this all about? Like two months ago you were expressing that you wanted him to resign,” Lynn said.

Lynn said there wasn’t always tension between them. At one point, Betz was a guest on Lynn’s talk show.

“I don’t wanna say we’re friends, but we had a good working relationship,” Lynn said.

But Betz was one of the city officials who got the COVID-19 vaccine, and that didn’t sit well with Lynn.

“You took that vaccine where there’s constituents in your area… you could’ve called who may be immune compromised,” Lynn said.

Betz posted on Facebook saying he was told he was in Priority 1b, and was under the impression vaccines would go to waste if they did not sign up immediately.

Six News reached out to Betz several times by email and phone. So far, he has not responded.

He’s quoted in the City Pulse saying his texts were unprofessional, but claimed that Lynn threatened his family.

Lynn denied that.

Council President Peter Spadafore responded saying, “The texts are offensive, inappropriate and unbecoming of a member of council to a resident. I want to make clear that Council Member Betz does not speak on behalf of the Lansing City Council nor the City of Lansing.”

WINTER WEATHER

With frigid temperatures expected to impact the entire state over the next week the Michigan State Police (MSP) is encouraging residents and visitors to be extra cautious when going outdoors.

“The cold temperatures can cause serious injury and be potentially life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). “We are asking that Michigan residents follow their local weather reports and take appropriate steps to stay safe during this cold spell.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting wind chills to be at or below zero at times Friday with very cold temperatures to last into late next week. Exposure to these temperatures could potentially cause frostbite and hypothermia, as well as create hazardous driving conditions.

To stay safe during cold weather:

Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Signs of frostbite include: loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes, numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin.

Signs of hypothermia include: shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness.

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.

Pets are also at risk for cold weather injuries and should be kept indoors.

If travel is necessary, keep a full tank of gas and an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle. Put warm clothing, such as gloves, blankets and hats, and a cell phone charger in your kit.

Health officials on Friday held a briefing to explain their goals for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, explaining how they plan to reach 70% of Michigan residents ages 16 and up as quickly as possible.

The information was presented in a virtual briefing with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The state has set goals that 90% of doses are in an arm within a week of being received by a distribution facility, that 95% of people vaccinated get their second dose within the optimum time frame, and that no one in the state will have to drive more than 20 minutes to get a shot.

Also among the state’s goals is a promise to deliver the vaccine equitably, which it is doing by utilizing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index, which take into account a number of racial, ethnic and socioeconomic factors to help determine who is at highest risk for poor health outcomes.