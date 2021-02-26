LIVE: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” COVID-19, Geddert, Lansing Catholic High School

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

COVID-19

(AP)– Democrats are ready to shove a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through the House on Friday, despite a setback that means a minimum wage boost is unlikely to be in the final version that reaches President Joe Biden.

A near party-line vote seemed certain on the measure, Biden’s first crack at his initial legislative goal of acting decisively against the pandemic. In the year since the coronavirus has taken hold, it has stalled much of the economy, killed half a million Americans and reshaped the daily lives of virtually everyone.

The relief bill would provide millions of people with $1,400 direct payments. It contains billions of dollars for vaccines and COVID-19 testing, schools, state and local governments, the ailing restaurant and airline industries and emergency jobless benefits while providing tax breaks to lower earners and families with children.

Republicans oppose the sweeping measure, saying it’s too expensive, not targeted enough at the people and businesses that most need it and a grab bag of gifts for Democratic allies. Not one has publicly said they will support the legislation, an ominous sign that the partisan gulf that has enveloped Washington for decades shows no sign of closing.

The House bill would also hoist the federal minimum wage to $15 hourly by 2025, more than doubling the current $7.25 floor that’s been in effect since 2019.

GEDDERT

We’re expecting continued reaction today, following the death by suicide of former USA Olympic coach John Geddert.

Michigan State Police say Geddert died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, after that morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office charged him with multiple counts of human trafficking, sexual assault, lying to a peace officer, and racketeering.

Geddert’s body was found at a rest area off East Bound I-96 in Clinton County after he failed to appear for his arraignment hearing.

LANSING CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Catholic High School released a statement last night that said their early information was incorrect and that the person in the controversial photo posted on their Facebook page was wearing “what any reasonable person would assume is the garb of the KKK.”

The school said the photo was from an “Animal House” style Halloween party.

The school apologized for the photo being in the yearbook and for it resurfacing.

“This picture is also a physical representation that serves as a visual reminder of the pain and experiences that some students, alumni, and families have experienced within the walls of Lansing Catholic High School,” LC said.

LC said they will continue to update the community as they continue their investigation.