The attorney representing State Rep. Jewell Jones withdraws from case

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The attorney representing Democratic State Rep. Jewell Jones of Inkster has withdrawn from the case, according to WHMI.

The state lawmaker was charged in a drunk driving case where he continued to violate his bond and was caught trying to smuggle a handcuff key into jail. Jones was in court Tuesday for violating his bond a third time after getting caught consuming alcohol and tampering with his alcohol monitoring tether.

A handcuffed key was discovered when Jones was being transported from court to jail while changing into his jail-issued clothes. Ever since that incident, the Prosecutor’s Office authorized two more felony charges against him.

Jone’s attorney withdrew from the case because of a “breakdown in the attorney/client privilege.”

His attorney Ali Hammoud was representing the 26-year-old ever since April when he was charged with a drunk driving-related incident, possessing a weapon, resisting police, and reckless driving.

Hammoud’s co-counsel, Byron Nolen is now Jones’s leading attorney and has requested a mental health evaluation for his client. The request for an evaluation was granted by Judge Hatty.

Nolen also requested delaying a pretrial hearing for Jone’s original charges. His trial is set to reschedule for October 15th.