“The Bowtie Economist” to present at first major seated event at the American 1 Event Center

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) — Elliot Eisenberg (Ph.D), an internationally acclaimed economist is set to present at the first major seated event at the American 1 Event Center Monday, Sept. 20. The event is a Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Economic luncheon.

“Economics, like so many things, can be broken down and explained fairly quickly, usefully, and in a fun way, and that’s why I do what I do,” Eisenberg said. “The biggest thing is connecting with people and sharing something that impacts all of us, and I can’t wait to connect with people in Jackson.”

The luncheon will be located at the American 1 Event Center on 128 W. Ganson St. in Jackson. The American 1 Credit Union today serves over 59,000 members with branches in Jackson, Washtenaw, Hillsdale, Calhoun, Lenawee, and Wayne counties.

Activities will begin at 11:30 a.m. There will also be a question and answer session with Eisenberg after his main presentation.

“I’m excited and honored Elliot is coming to share his wealth of financial knowledge with the Jackson community. I have personally had the privilege of hearing him speak at a national Credit Union conference not long ago. His presentation style is entertaining and fun, and I’m thrilled he will be coming to the American 1 Event Center to share important, valuable information.” Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO of American 1 Credit Union

Tickets are $50 each and prices will increase starting Sept. 14, 2021.

For more information or to purchase tickets or a table, visit https://bit.ly/JacksonChamberLuncheon.