The challenges of handling coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Chinese officials continue to monitor and treat coronavirus patients–and other countries are quickly taking action.

Within the last few weeks, Chinese officials quickly built new hospitals to isolate and treat coronavirus patients near Wuhan, where the virus was first reported. Millions of people in the country are being screened for symptoms.

Other countries are taking security measures as well. Two countries bordering China, Mongolia and Russia, have closed their borders and restricted travel. Italian leaders recently made the decision to suspend all flights to China.

A security official at Sparrow Hospital says even with a swift response like China’s, it would be challenging for any country to handle the coronavirus outbreak because of the nature of the virus itself and how long it takes to react.

“Any type of a disease outbreak like this is challenging to government and private entities such as ourselves,” says Jeffrey Kay, Safety Officer at Sparrow Hospital. “And I think in China they certainly experienced that. And because it’s new, novel is the word they used, it makes it even more challenging. And because of that, then reaction from the public is different than it might be with something more known. Flu might be an example of that. So then it’s very challenging for them.”

There are six confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States but none of them are in Michigan. Sparrow officials say it’s important for people to take measures like washing their hands and cleaning surfaces to protect against any disease.