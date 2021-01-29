The city of Jackson, local museum collaborate for Black History Month

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Pieces of history are rolling into the Ella Sharp Museum ahead of Black History Month, and each item comes with its own story ready to shed new light on a few, lesser-known Jackson heroes.

“Those are the stories that build a community into what it is, says, Creator of Collections at Ella Sharp Museum, Harrison Marcott. That’s why we exist the way we exist, so those are super important stories to hear, to tell, and preserve.”

It’s the stories of famous Jackson cowboys, and advocates for black world war veterans, to a woman named Wanda Bell who was Miss Wheelchair Michigan in the early 1970s. That accomplishment helped her pave the way for disabled rights.

The city will also be helping to honor different heroes throughout the month with new stories including those from the 1800s to today.

“I think it’s really going to inform people that we have had this history for a very long time, but also that history is still in the making,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

Items from the George Floyd protest are set to be displayed as well, including the sign of a man who was run over while protesting. The museum hopes by seeing these stories it inspires others to share their own.

“I hope it helps people to say, I have a story similar to that, like here’s my story, that’s really what we are hoping,” said Marcott.

If you’re interested in submitting your own story, the museum says the best way to get in touch is through their email where you can submit items to be showcased.