LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday is Mexican Independence Day, and to recognize this day the City of Lansing is hosting a celebration.

This is the first year the city has hosted this celebration and organizers say the community is welcome to come.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. in the City Hall Lobby and it will run until 1 p.m.

Mexican Independence Day is a Mexican National Holiday in celebration of Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1821.

According to event organizers, today’s celebration will include folklore dancing, live music, and authentic Mexican cuisine.

Some eventgoers will be wearing green, red, and white to represent the Mexican flag colors, but it’s not required.

“We’re Americans right, we come from all kinds of very rich and diverse backgrounds,” Sein Paul Benavides, Cafecito Caliente Group Director said. “We come from all parts of Mexico, Texas, California Florida. You know in this community we belong here, we have a voice, let’s use it.”

Because of all the diverse backgrounds individuals come from, organizers say this celebration will also highlight a sense of belonging.

Mayor Andy Schor will be at attending Friday’s celebration, along with several other officials.