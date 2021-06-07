The COVID-19 vaccine: A town hall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As the fight against COVID-19 continues, To reach herd immunity, 70%-85% of the Michigan population would need to get immunized.

For some, the choice to get vaccinated was easy, for others, the choice to not get the vaccine was easy, but what if you’re on the fence and have questions.

So the Michigan Broadcasting Association in conjunction with television stations in Detroit put together a panel of experts, to help answer vaccine questions for those who might be on edge about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

That panel includes:

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Medical Director MDHHS

Dr. Rudolph Valentini- DMC Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Adam Lauring- an epidemiologist and RNA researcher from the University of Michigan

The town hall was hosted by Detroit news anchors Davin Scillian from WDIV, Huel Perkins from WJBK, and Carolyn Clifford from WXYZ.

You can watch the full town hall in the video above.