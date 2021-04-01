The defect that led to a GM recall is so bad owners are being told to park outside

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors has recalled thousands of vans due to a fire risk. The threat is so bad that the company is encouraging owners to park the vehicles outside and away from buildings until they can be fixed.

The recall includes about 8,000 Chevrolet Express vans and about 2,000 GMC Savana vans, both from the 2021 model year.

The vehicles can short-circuit, causing the batteries to die or even catch fire under the hood. Drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if this happens.

If you think your vehicle may be under recall, click here to visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page.

You will be asked to enter your 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN). The website will tell you whether that vehicle has been recalled due to a safety issue that has not yet been repaired. The site will not display safety recalls that are more than 15 calendar years old.