The health benefits of added sunlight

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)– Here comes the sun– and with it, some relief.

Sparrow Nurse Practitioner Megan Hohl says the natural processes that kick off vitamin D production improve several body functions.

“One of the biggest benefits of having a good Vitamin D level is good bone health,” Hohl says. “There’s also been some recent studies showing that having a good level of Vitamin D in your system can also help prevent some cancers.”

Those benefits don’t stop with the bones or blood. The sluggish feeling patients get in the cold and cloudy weather may be on its way out too.

“Sometimes people who came in especially during the winter and fall months with fatigue and being a little bit down in the dumps, they actually did have lower Vitamin D levels,” she says. “I think there’s still a lot of research needing to be done as far as the association between Vitamin D and depression, but overall we know that people feel better when they’re out in the sun.”

Spending some time outside won’t fix everything. Hohl says it’s still important to live a healthy lifestyle and check in with experts when it comes to all aspects of your health.

“Being more active, eating healthy, getting enough sleep is really important. Surrounding yourself with family and friends and people who keep you active. But if you find that you’re doing all of those things and you’re just not feeling better, then we definitely encourage you to talk to your doctor.”