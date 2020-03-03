The impact of spreading virus on businesses and economy

The World Bank says it is making $12 billion available to provide immediate support to low-income countries dealing with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus.
World Bank President David Malpass says the money will help developing nations strengthen their health systems as they fight the epidemic that has already spread to more than 60 countries. The bank and its 189-nation sister organization, the International Monetary Fund, earlier said they have replaced their regular spring meetings in Washington with a “virtual format” in response to the coronavirus. This year’s meeting had been scheduled for the week of April 13.