The Izzo Legacy to hold 5K Walk/Run/Roll event Oct. 9th

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Izzo Legacy foundation announced Thursday they plan to hold their 5K Run/Walk/Roll event on Saturday, October 9th.

The event will offer both an in-person and virtual option for participants.

The Izzo’s have set Oct. 9 as the tentative date for this year’s 2021 @TheIzzoLegacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll.



Lupe Izzo hopes by pushing it to the fall it will allow for it to be a face-to-face event where people can all be together again.



You’ll hear from her tonight on Sports OT. pic.twitter.com/qhLSaGdiyn — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) March 8, 2021

The Izzo Legacy held the inaugural event in 2019, the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the foundation instead held a 4th Quarter Challenge, encouraging participants to get outside and be active.

Registration for the event will open on August 1st.

