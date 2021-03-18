The Izzo Legacy to hold 5K Walk/Run/Roll event Oct. 9th

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Izzo Legacy foundation announced Thursday they plan to hold their 5K Run/Walk/Roll event on Saturday, October 9th.

The event will offer both an in-person and virtual option for participants.

The Izzo Legacy held the inaugural event in 2019, the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the foundation instead held a 4th Quarter Challenge, encouraging participants to get outside and be active.

Registration for the event will open on August 1st.

To learn more about The Izzo Legacy, you can do so here.

