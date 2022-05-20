LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The third annual Midwest iHemp Expo is kicking off Friday, May 20 at the Lansing Center, and will run until Saturday, May 21.

Expo sponsor, the Michigan Chapter of Americans For Safe Access will host expert panel discussions on the medicinal value of Cannabis.

Saturday is free for the whole family and all ages are welcome. This includes free admission to the Exhibit Hall and education from experts on Cannabis Medicine, Policy, Advocacy and Law.

iHemp Michigan is a non-profit committed to encouraging hemp farmers, fueling industry leaders, and informing consumers.

With changes to Michigan`s overall Cannabis regulation, The expo gives those interested a chance to meet with industry leaders in both the Marijuana and Hemp industries.

For more information click here