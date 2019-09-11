The Lansing community remembers those who lost their lives 18 years ago

18 years ago today, 2,996 people got up to go work and never came home.

The city of Lansing held its ceremony at Wentworth Park.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Mayor Andy Schor and the Lansing fire and police chiefs all spoke about those who lost their lives.



They also talked about the courageous workers here, who make sacrifices every day for us.



“I see our Lansing firefighters, our police officers, every day doing heroic acts. I see the teachers the nurses, the businessmen and woman, the day workers, our elected officials. They all sacrifice their time and energy to help this community.” said Chief Michael Mackey, Lansing Fire Department.

1,109 victims from this day 18 years ago remain unidentified.



That’s 1,109 families still waiting for closure.



More lives were lost than just victims because of this day.

“Since September 11th, 200, we have lost 6,400 soliders, sailors and marines in the war on terror…and that number continues to grow.”

The city of Lansing holds this ceremony every year to remember those lives lost.



To also remember the strength of our community.



“We suffered these terrible terrible attacks and there was so much confusion and we all want to remember where we were and how we were impacted that day. Here we are 18 years later talking about how we are stronger as a result,” said Mayor Andy Schor



It was also a day to remember the courageous first responders.

“Everyday there are people who run from fires, but there are people who run toward the fire and toward the crisis to protect us. That is the men and women of our fire and police..and our armed forces,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



Everyone has their own story on how they remember this day.

“I was in the cafeteria of my high school and it came on the tv as breaking news. I remember feeling really sad thinking about all the lives lost and all the families that were touched on that day,” said a ceremony attendee.



Today is meant for one thing.

“Never forget….never forget what happened so that we can ensure that it never happens again,” said Mayor Andy Schor.