The latest from Tim Skubic on COVID-19 numbers, bars & restaurants, and the political stalemate in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Things are looking fairly good regarding COVID-19 in Michigan right now, 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubic said this week.

“We’re not out of the woods, clearly the virus is still alive and well in Michigan but its numbers and its impact is being muted, if you will,” Skubic said.

Based on the information from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 briefing this week, Skubic said there are a lot of positive trends but one thing that is still very concerning.

“Hospitalizations are down. The number of cases are down. The number of positive tests are down, but the variant is up. That puppy is multiplying across the state.”

Regarding the restrictions on the bars and restaurants, Skubic said Whitmer addressed the situation and sort of “tiptoed up to the bar, but didn’t order anything.”

“We still are seeing low positivity numbers and high vaccination rates and so it’s generally heading in the right direction and if you think about that timeline you would probably conclude justifiably that in the coming days we will be assessing and making more determinations on a number of fronts,” Whitmer said.

Skubic added that they will likely not have a 100 percent opening, but will be opening things up incrementally.

Skubic said the state is still at a stalemate for what to do with the $6 billion they received from the federal government.

“Not only do we have a broken relationship between the governor and the Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey, which has not been mended and they haven’t even put a Band-Aid on that thing, but the governor’s budget director, Dave Massaron, has been unable to negotiate with the two Republican chairs of the House and Sentate Budget Comittees,” Skubic said.