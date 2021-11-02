The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs announces FY22 grant awards

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) has delivered a total of $10,739,823 million in grants to 507 applicants for arts and culture projects in Michigan.

The Grants were awarded to Michigan organizations in 60 counties.

Local recipients and their awarded grants:

-Ingham County – $820,606 in grants with $82,500 for the Williamston Theatre

-Jackson – $157,000

-Eaton County – $51,250

-Clinton County – $13,750

-Hillsdale – $6,413

“Michigan’s countless arts and cultural organizations make our communities more welcoming and vibrant places to live and contribute to our high quality of life. The grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs grants provide access to arts and cultural programming in places and to people that may not have access without the work of incredible local organizations.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs focuses on making sure that all citizens and community in Michigan enjoy the benefits of arts and culture.

Grand Rapids-based West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology received grants for operational support, capital improvement, and new leaders, which all support WMCAT’s Arts and Tech programs.

The Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network is using its funding to aid 46 organizations in the 10-county region it serves in fiscal year 2022.

“MCACA funding is crucial to the Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network and its ability to serve and support the many artists, organizations and communities throughout our very large ten-county region. These grants and mini grants will bring youth programs, history projects, civic theatre, community concerts, public art and so much more. That investment will be multiplied so many times over – in expanding rural access to the arts, cultural economic development, leveraging resources and creating the cultural vibrancy that is so important to building our communities.” Network Convener Mary Bevans Gillett

For a full list of grant awards you can visit here.