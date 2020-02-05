The Michigan fishing season that lasted less than 6 hours

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A fishing season ended in less than 6 hours, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



The season, which included spearing or hook-and-line fishing, was scheduled to run Feb. 1-5, or until the harvest quota had been reached.



This year’s sturgeon season ended at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st, or not quite six hours after the day’s 8 a.m. start.



There were 472 registered anglers on the ice Saturday, the highest total since the inception of the open sturgeon fishery.



This DNR set the harvest quota at six fish to reduce the risk of over-fishing the seven sturgeon allocated for Black Lake.



According to the DNR, three of the six sturgeon harvested were males ranging from 44 to 60 inches in length, and 16 to 51 pounds in weight. The three females ranged from 47 to 75 inches long, and 19 to 100 pounds in weight.



DNR fisheries biologist Tim Cwalinski said that three of the six fish had been captured before including the largest fish, a 75-inch female weighing 100 pounds, which had been captured and tagged during the 2004 and 2008 spawning runs.



“This year was another successful season for angler participation, fish harvest and quick response times, as well as from a safety perspective,” said Cwalinski.



Officials were able to quickly report harvested fish and contact all participating anglers within minutes of the final fish being harvested.



Participating anglers were notified of the season’s end in a variety of ways: text alerts to those who provided cell phone numbers, a fishing telephone hotline, UAW Black Lake Conference Center siren, and ice shanty visits from DNR personnel.