The Michigan League for public policy applauds the bipartisan budget

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today the Michigan League for Public Policy issued a statement on the bipartisan 2022 state budget passed.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, The League also submitted a written testimony to the Michigan House Families, Children, and Seniors Committee in support of a positive, bipartisan package of child care bills.

“This bipartisan budget shows that as we continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a lot of common ground our leaders can find for the greater good of the state. These investments meet the needs of many Michigan residents, Democrat and Republican, businesses and workers, elected officials and the people they serve, building on many of the League’s longstanding policy priorities. The budget includes many win-win items that found political compromise to address residents’ individual needs in ways that have positive, global ripples through our communities and local economies. We also are happy to see money directed to some of the state’s other health and nutrition needs that have preceded our current crisis and will linger after it.

Child care continues to be a focus of the League’s and a bipartisan priority that benefits parents and their children, meets the needs of workers and businesses, and supports the child care industry and rightfully recognizes providers as small businesses themselves. Today’s budget includes major investment in a variety of child care needs, including expanding the economic eligibility level for the state’s child care subsidy, and providing stabilization grants and increasing reimbursement rates to providers to help them stay above water and buffer their bottom line. Funding is also directed to help expand care for infants and toddlers, the biggest child care need around the state and especially in rural areas, as well as startup grants, facility improvements and technical assistance for child care providers and bonuses for the state’s underpaid child care workers who earn just barely over the minimum wage.

There are many positives in today’s budget, and we hope that this bipartisanship and spirit of compromise will continue as the Legislature and governor continue to hammer out an agreement in the coming months on how—and where—to spend the billions of dollars in federal funding the state currently has to work with.”

League President and CEO Gilda Z. Jacobs.