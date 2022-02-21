LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Potholes, potholes, and more potholes.

If you’ve been driving around the Lansing area, you’ve surely noticed some potholes, that have only gotten worse with the recent changing temperatures.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says pothole season is in full effect, especially with plenty of rain, ice, and a few above freezing days.

Right by the WLNS station, there are several huge potholes on Howard Ave.

LANSING — HOWARD AVE.









We’re keeping track of some of the biggest potholes in the area and we want you to send us ones you see.

Email us pictures at newstips@wlns.com and tell us where it is, and we’ll put it on this page.