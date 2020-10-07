The RNC roles out a $60 million get-out-the-vote plan

WASHINTON D.C. (WLNS)– If you requested an absentee ballot, get ready for some major reminders to turn it in.

As reported in The New York Times, The National Republican Party will spend $60 million in a digital effort to get-out-the-vote.

RNC officials say voters can expect social media, text messages, emails and contact through other platforms to make sure they follow through with their ballots.



“The expansive effort leverages the vast data operation the party has built over the past three years and will involve quickly filling the newsfeeds, inboxes and text threads of potential voters with information on how to vote and reminders about key deadlines.



“We can target you every step of the way,” said Richard Walters, the chief of staff of the R.N.C. “We know when you requested the ballot, and we know to continue following up with you until your ballot has been returned, and until we can see it has been returned.”

According to Walters, “The campaign will utilize nearly every social media platform, including Facebook and Snapchat, as well as ad space on YouTube.”



