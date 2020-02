The Rolling Stones are coming to Michigan for the first time since 2015.

The band announced that there will be a June 10 stop at Ford Field as part of a 15-stop stadium tour of North America this summer.

Tickets for the “No Filter” tour go on sale February 14 at 10:00 a.m.

The Rolling Stones last played in Michigan on July 8, 2015 to a full house at Comerica Park.

The band did not tour last summer because lead singer Mick Jagger, 76, had heart surgery.