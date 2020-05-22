The science behind the race for a Covid-19 cure

Across the world, experts are calling the race to find a cure Operation Warp Speed.

“In my career I don’t know if we have ever seen anything quite like this,” said Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Donna O’Neill.

In Jackson, Doctor Donna O’Neill’s made fighting infectious diseases her life’s mission. She has worked with various viruses over her two decade career, which is how she knows the process to create a vaccine is both time consuming, and costly.

“When you think about the last vaccine that was created that would be the Ebola vaccine, and it took five years for an effective vaccine to come to play,” said Dr. O’Neill.

Prior to that was the Polio vaccine that took two decades, but Dr. O’Neill says, multiple companies are working on a new approach that will help speed up the process. This will work by introducing a new protein into the body that can be recognized by the immune system in order for it to fight against the virus.

“It’s never been used. It remains to be seen if it’s going to work, but preliminary studies are encouraging. You know it is encouraging, and they are doing this because it is going to be a lot faster,” said Dr. O’Neill.

Experts say, there are still a lot of unknowns that only time, and research can solve, and with more people set to go back to work, and out in the community doctors hope people can try their best to be patient.

“Things are a lot slower. Just getting into work. You know if you have to space out, and clocking in is going to be slower. We are all going to make mistakes, so it’s going to be a team approach,” said Dr. O’Neill.

With memorial day weekend nearly here, experts also say to celebrate, but do so small, and smartly.