EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a big day for the Wharton Center and its fans!

The performing arts center is celebrating its 40th anniversary with some special deals on tickets. Subscription tickets go on sale Monday, April 25, for upcoming shows.

“We are thrilled to be back and celebrating such a major milestone anniversary. For 40 years, we have engaged, educated, and uplifted each other by experiencing the performing arts. It’s my final season at Wharton Center, and I’m proud to continue the tradition of engaging some of the most remarkable performers available. Executive Director Mike Brand

The Wharton Center opened in 1982, and since then officials say they’ve seen a lot of changes in the world.

These changes play a key role in what the Wharton showcases in Mid-Michigan. Officials with the Wharton say they aim for their shows to educate, uplift, inspire and entertain the community.

Four Broadway musicals are making their Wharton Center debut this season.

The 2022 and 2023 season is set to begin Tuesday, Dec. 13, with the musical “Pretty Woman”, known as one of Hollywood’s most iconic love stories.

The rest of the season is set to bring Tina — the Tina Turner Musical and the return of Jesus Christ Superstar, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

Adding to the mix, you’ll find a special event with Blue Man Group and an extended run of the Broadway sensation Wicked.

There will also be a special debut of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, as well as a new live national geographic series.

The Wharton will also be hosting sensory-friendly performances to welcome those who may have Autism Sensory Disorders.

Subscription tickets go on sale Monday, April 25. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone at (517)-432-2000, or in person at the Wharton Center.

By subscribing to a series package, patrons receive prime seating, special subscriber discounts, and more.