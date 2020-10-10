Theaters can reopen today in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WLNS) — Back here in Michigan, movie theaters across the state were allowed to re-open again today.

Other places are also able to reopen including performance venues, ice rinks, arcades and bowling alleys.

Celebration Cinemas are among those busineses that will open their doors today, including the Lansing location.

If you want to see a movie, you are encouraged to buy your ticket online and you must wear a mask.

The theaters will be doing extra cleanings and limiting the numbers of customers to allow for proper social distancing.