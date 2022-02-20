CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)—For nearly two decades John Eggleston’s worked to lead boy scouts in Charlotte as a scoutmaster.

“We’ve opened the opportunity for these guys to see that there is a lot more in life beyond their little town,” said Eggleston.

But when he and his team, troop number 1108 showed up yesterday to meet outside St Mary’s Catholic church he noticed something wasn’t right.

“At some point in time over the last couple weeks someone decided to come in and help themselves to our scout trailer which we stored here. It had all of our gear in it for camping and frankly for all of our ceremonies and everything, our flags, everything.”

Leaving him and his scouts feeling at a loss.

“Total disbelief. I mean who would think someone would take a scout trailer for one and from a church parking lot.”

“I spent my own money like on tent money, stuff like that. Vested my own money into the boy scout trailer like I helped fix it up, put new tires and stuff on it,” said Scout, Keegan Osborn.

Along with losing everything they had, it’s also right before they are supposed to camp and be the official fire tenders at next weekend’s Nordic festival.

“All the stuff that we had in the trailer is the stuff we use for that, everything from our tents to our various sleeping bags, all our cooking gear. Fishing gear, so much it’s hard to even to enumerate it all,” said Eggleston.

For years, this group has served Charlotte. Now, the community is stepping up to help them. It’s something parents say means everything because of what this team of scouts means to their kids.

“Donations, friends, local friends of mine bringing things to my house, and it’s been very heartwarming to say the least,” said father and Assistant Scout Master, Paul Osborn.

Right now, the troops have an amazon wish list online of supplies they need. They say donations can be dropped off at St Mary’s Catholic church. They’re also working to set up a fundraiser for early March. There is a link below to the wish list.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/I99JRD7EGAKD?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR1fL14Z_x5lZ2BnWh-Fy3nmDqdhPyFQ_YV4l-Kz1ojberxgb4bcvvd6lZQ