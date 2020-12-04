EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be a recount for Michigan’s 71st District House seat, which covers Eaton County.
Incumbent State Rep. Angela Witwer, a Democrat, beat Republican challenger Gina Johnsen by 2,151 votes, 28,200 to 26,049.
Percentage wise, Witwer won 51.22 percent to 47.31 percent. The recount is being done at the request of the Johnsen campaign.
The Johnsen campaign paid $6,250 for the recount, according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.
The recount will be done by hand on Monday and perhaps into Tuesday at the Delta Community Center. Ten teams of two will recount the ballots with observers from each side watching.
The Eaton County Board of Canvassers will be on hand to judge any challenges. In her role as the clerk to that board, Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth will be on hand, as well, although the recount is officially being managed by the state Bureau of Elections.