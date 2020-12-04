Detroit election workers work on counting absentee ballots for the 2020 general election at TCF Center on November 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States — and the American people waiting for results in key battlegrounds still up for grabs. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be a recount for Michigan’s 71st District House seat, which covers Eaton County.

Incumbent State Rep. Angela Witwer, a Democrat, beat Republican challenger Gina Johnsen by 2,151 votes, 28,200 to 26,049.

Percentage wise, Witwer won 51.22 percent to 47.31 percent. The recount is being done at the request of the Johnsen campaign.

The Johnsen campaign paid $6,250 for the recount, according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.

The recount will be done by hand on Monday and perhaps into Tuesday at the Delta Community Center. Ten teams of two will recount the ballots with observers from each side watching.

The Eaton County Board of Canvassers will be on hand to judge any challenges. In her role as the clerk to that board, Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth will be on hand, as well, although the recount is officially being managed by the state Bureau of Elections.