There’s still time to register to vote

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With election day being just two days away, it’s important to note that it’s not too late for Michiganders to register to vote.

Debra Cleaver is the founder and CEO of Vote America and she said more than 20 states offer same day or election day registration and this includes Michigan.

While Cleaver warns it’s too late to mail your ballot in, everyone should still vote by dropping off that same ballot at a dropbox or election office. You can also just vote in person.

“We rarely like crack 60% turnout.” Cleave said. “This year though, we’re going to hit 65% turnout, which is record-shattering.”

Cleaver adds voting in races for mayor, governor, and other local and state offices is just as important as voting for the president.