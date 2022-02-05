These are the counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Michigan

(STACKER) — Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Michigan with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population with food insecurity as of 2019.
#50. St. Joseph County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (8,370 total)
- 26.6% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2% (2,290 total)
- 4.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,950,000
- Cost per meal: $2.76
#49. Berrien County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (21,200 total)
- 26.6% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (5,600 total)
- 13.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $11,362,000
- Cost per meal: $3.14
#48. Ingham County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (40,100 total)
- 26.6% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9% (8,050 total)
- 4.8% lower than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $21,712,000
- Cost per meal: $3.17
#47. Menominee County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (3,210 total)
- 27.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6% (620 total)
- 0.0% lower than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,784,000
- Cost per meal: $3.25
#46. Montcalm County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (8,840 total)
- 27.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9% (2,120 total)
- 2.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $4,508,000
- Cost per meal: $2.98
#45. Marquette County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (9,260 total)
- 27.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2% (1,590 total)
- 9.6% lower than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $5,413,000
- Cost per meal: $3.42
#44. Oceana County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (3,700 total)
- 28.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5% (940 total)
- 6.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,210,000
- Cost per meal: $3.49
#43. Otsego County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (3,460 total)
- 29.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (800 total)
- 5.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,719,000
- Cost per meal: $2.91
#42. Wexford County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (4,680 total)
- 29.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (1,190 total)
- 5.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,221,000
- Cost per meal: $2.78
#41. Hillsdale County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (6,460 total)
- 29.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (1,590 total)
- 8.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,107,000
- Cost per meal: $2.81
#40. Calhoun County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (19,030 total)
- 30.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4% (5,050 total)
- 12.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $9,866,000
- Cost per meal: $3.03
#39. Alger County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (1,310 total)
- 31.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (220 total)
- 7.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $703,000
- Cost per meal: $3.14
#38. Newaygo County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (6,910 total)
- 31.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (1,810 total)
- 13.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,407,000
- Cost per meal: $2.88
#37. Bay County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (14,920 total)
- 31.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (3,550 total)
- 14.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $7,492,000
- Cost per meal: $2.94
#36. Iron County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (1,610 total)
- 32.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1% (290 total)
- 10.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $855,000
- Cost per meal: $3.11
#35. Gratiot County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (5,880 total)
- 32.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7% (1,200 total)
- 0.7% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,955,000
- Cost per meal: $2.94
#34. Saginaw County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (27,570 total)
- 32.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9% (7,410 total)
- 22.6% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $13,879,000
- Cost per meal: $2.94
#33. Mason County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (4,210 total)
- 33.0% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9% (1,000 total)
- 15.8% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,003,000
- Cost per meal: $2.78
#32. Tuscola County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (7,680 total)
- 33.0% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2% (1,780 total)
- 11.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,744,000
- Cost per meal: $2.85
#31. Missaukee County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.6% (2,190 total)
- 33.9% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0% (560 total)
- 9.6% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,152,000
- Cost per meal: $3.08
#30. Baraga County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.7% (1,240 total)
- 34.9% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2% (270 total)
- 24.7% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $708,000
- Cost per meal: $3.34
#29. Delta County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.8% (5,340 total)
- 35.8% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (1,110 total)
- 5.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,618,000
- Cost per meal: $2.87
#28. Alpena County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (4,250 total)
- 36.7% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9% (800 total)
- 2.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,304,000
- Cost per meal: $3.17
#27. Sanilac County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (6,140 total)
- 36.7% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (1,480 total)
- 13.7% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,049,000
- Cost per meal: $2.91
#26. Houghton County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.0% (5,420 total)
- 37.6% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 12.4% (900 total)
- 15.1% lower than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,008,000
- Cost per meal: $3.25
#25. Ontonagon County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.1% (890 total)
- 38.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (120 total)
- 17.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $468,000
- Cost per meal: $3.07
#24. Gogebic County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.1% (2,280 total)
- 38.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2% (380 total)
- 11.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,189,000
- Cost per meal: $3.05
#23. Isabella County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (10,730 total)
- 39.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7% (1,680 total)
- 6.2% lower than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $5,289,000
- Cost per meal: $2.88
#22. Genesee County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (61,960 total)
- 39.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (17,980 total)
- 32.9% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $32,292,000
- Cost per meal: $3.05
#21. Presque Isle County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (1,940 total)
- 40.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8% (390 total)
- 28.8% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,021,000
- Cost per meal: $3.08
#20. Mecosta County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (6,660 total)
- 41.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (1,340 total)
- 14.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,158,000
- Cost per meal: $2.77
#19. Osceola County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (3,610 total)
- 42.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2% (960 total)
- 24.7% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,642,000
- Cost per meal: $2.66
#18. Wayne County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (271,600 total)
- 42.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6% (90,140 total)
- 47.9% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $144,046,000
- Cost per meal: $3.10
#17. Kalkaska County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.6% (2,750 total)
- 43.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0% (630 total)
- 16.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,447,000
- Cost per meal: $3.08
#16. Crawford County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.9% (2,210 total)
- 45.9% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1% (450 total)
- 24.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,093,000
- Cost per meal: $2.89
#15. Gladwin County
- Food insecurity rate: 16.2% (4,100 total)
- 48.6% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1% (930 total)
- 30.8% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,427,000
- Cost per meal: $3.46
#14. Luce County
- Food insecurity rate: 16.3% (1,030 total)
- 49.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5% (210 total)
- 40.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $554,000
- Cost per meal: $3.14
#13. Iosco County
- Food insecurity rate: 16.4% (4,140 total)
- 50.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (840 total)
- 39.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,167,000
- Cost per meal: $3.06
#12. Alcona County
- Food insecurity rate: 16.5% (1,710 total)
- 51.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4% (270 total)
- 39.7% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $851,000
- Cost per meal: $2.91
#11. Arenac County
- Food insecurity rate: 16.6% (2,500 total)
- 52.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (550 total)
- 39.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,261,000
- Cost per meal: $2.95
#10. Oscoda County
- Food insecurity rate: 16.8% (1,390 total)
- 54.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (300 total)
- 31.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $697,000
- Cost per meal: $2.93
#9. Cheboygan County
- Food insecurity rate: 16.8% (4,280 total)
- 54.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4% (910 total)
- 46.6% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,275,000
- Cost per meal: $3.11
#8. Chippewa County
- Food insecurity rate: 17.0% (6,390 total)
- 56.0% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7% (1,420 total)
- 41.8% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,376,000
- Cost per meal: $3.09
#7. Schoolcraft County
- Food insecurity rate: 17.2% (1,380 total)
- 57.8% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6% (260 total)
- 27.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $702,000
- Cost per meal: $2.97
#6. Ogemaw County
- Food insecurity rate: 17.4% (3,640 total)
- 59.6% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8% (800 total)
- 42.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,613,000
- Cost per meal: $2.59
#5. Mackinac County
- Food insecurity rate: 17.9% (1,930 total)
- 64.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (340 total)
- 38.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,023,000
- Cost per meal: $3.10
#4. Montmorency County
- Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (1,660 total)
- 65.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8% (340 total)
- 69.9% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $873,000
- Cost per meal: $3.08
#3. Roscommon County
- Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (4,300 total)
- 65.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4% (890 total)
- 67.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,162,000
- Cost per meal: $2.94
#2. Lake County
- Food insecurity rate: 18.1% (2,150 total)
- 66.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0% (470 total)
- 64.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,046,000
- Cost per meal: $2.85
#1. Clare County
- Food insecurity rate: 18.7% (5,730 total)
- 71.6% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9% (1,450 total)
- 63.7% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,317,000
- Cost per meal: $3.39