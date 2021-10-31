These are the states sending the most people to Michigan

(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Michigan from the state in 2019.
The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Michigan.
#30. New Mexico
- Moved from New Mexico to Michigan in 2019: 1,061
- 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state
- #15 most common destination from New Mexico
- Moved from Michigan to New Mexico in 2019: 216
- #44 most common destination from Michigan
#29. Oregon
- Moved from Oregon to Michigan in 2019: 1,110
- 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state
- #19 most common destination from Oregon
- Moved from Michigan to Oregon in 2019: 1,250
- #24 most common destination from Michigan
#28. Hawaii
- Moved from Hawaii to Michigan in 2019: 1,124
- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
- #16 most common destination from Hawaii
- Moved from Michigan to Hawaii in 2019: 90
- #48 most common destination from Michigan
#27. South Carolina
- Moved from South Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 1,241
- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
- #19 most common destination from South Carolina
- Moved from Michigan to South Carolina in 2019: 2,251
- #18 most common destination from Michigan
#26. New Jersey
- Moved from New Jersey to Michigan in 2019: 1,267
- 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state
- #24 most common destination from New Jersey
- Moved from Michigan to New Jersey in 2019: 1,657
- #21 most common destination from Michigan
#25. Nevada
- Moved from Nevada to Michigan in 2019: 1,348
- 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state
- #21 most common destination from Nevada
- Moved from Michigan to Nevada in 2019: 1,229
- #25 most common destination from Michigan
#24. Mississippi
- Moved from Mississippi to Michigan in 2019: 1,502
- 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state
- #12 most common destination from Mississippi
- Moved from Michigan to Mississippi in 2019: 309
- #43 most common destination from Michigan
#23. Connecticut
- Moved from Connecticut to Michigan in 2019: 1,569
- 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state
- #21 most common destination from Connecticut
- Moved from Michigan to Connecticut in 2019: 1,091
- #26 most common destination from Michigan
#22. Maine
- Moved from Maine to Michigan in 2019: 1,716
- 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #8 most common destination from Maine
- Moved from Michigan to Maine in 2019: 494
- #38 most common destination from Michigan
#21. Washington
- Moved from Washington to Michigan in 2019: 1,726
- 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #30 most common destination from Washington
- Moved from Michigan to Washington in 2019: 3,703
- #15 most common destination from Michigan
#20. Minnesota
- Moved from Minnesota to Michigan in 2019: 1,747
- 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #16 most common destination from Minnesota
- Moved from Michigan to Minnesota in 2019: 3,106
- #16 most common destination from Michigan
#19. Kentucky
- Moved from Kentucky to Michigan in 2019: 1,961
- 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state
- #13 most common destination from Kentucky
- Moved from Michigan to Kentucky in 2019: 3,825
- #14 most common destination from Michigan
#18. Alabama
- Moved from Alabama to Michigan in 2019: 1,997
- 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state
- #13 most common destination from Alabama
- Moved from Michigan to Alabama in 2019: 1,893
- #20 most common destination from Michigan
#17. Massachusetts
- Moved from Massachusetts to Michigan in 2019: 2,271
- 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state
- #23 most common destination from Massachusetts
- Moved from Michigan to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,260
- #23 most common destination from Michigan
#16. Colorado
- Moved from Colorado to Michigan in 2019: 2,459
- 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state
- #28 most common destination from Colorado
- Moved from Michigan to Colorado in 2019: 3,101
- #17 most common destination from Michigan
#15. Missouri
- Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800
- 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state
- #14 most common destination from Missouri
- Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328
- #22 most common destination from Michigan
#14. North Carolina
- Moved from North Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 2,971
- 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #21 most common destination from North Carolina
- Moved from Michigan to North Carolina in 2019: 6,302
- #9 most common destination from Michigan
#13. Arizona
- Moved from Arizona to Michigan in 2019: 3,447
- 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state
- #15 most common destination from Arizona
- Moved from Michigan to Arizona in 2019: 7,914
- #6 most common destination from Michigan
#12. Virginia
- Moved from Virginia to Michigan in 2019: 3,468
- 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state
- #21 most common destination from Virginia
- Moved from Michigan to Virginia in 2019: 6,012
- #10 most common destination from Michigan
#11. Wisconsin
- Moved from Wisconsin to Michigan in 2019: 4,361
- 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #8 most common destination from Wisconsin
- Moved from Michigan to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,307
- #12 most common destination from Michigan
#10. Tennessee
- Moved from Tennessee to Michigan in 2019: 4,489
- 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state
- #12 most common destination from Tennessee
- Moved from Michigan to Tennessee in 2019: 6,548
- #7 most common destination from Michigan
#9. Pennsylvania
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan in 2019: 5,074
- 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state
- #16 most common destination from Pennsylvania
- Moved from Michigan to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,969
- #19 most common destination from Michigan
#8. Georgia
- Moved from Georgia to Michigan in 2019: 5,249
- 4.0% of new residents that moved from another state
- #14 most common destination from Georgia
- Moved from Michigan to Georgia in 2019: 4,281
- #13 most common destination from Michigan
#7. New York
- Moved from New York to Michigan in 2019: 6,078
- 4.6% of new residents that moved from another state
- #18 most common destination from New York
- Moved from Michigan to New York in 2019: 5,504
- #11 most common destination from Michigan
#6. Texas
- Moved from Texas to Michigan in 2019: 8,434
- 6.4% of new residents that moved from another state
- #19 most common destination from Texas
- Moved from Michigan to Texas in 2019: 11,061
- #3 most common destination from Michigan
#5. California
- Moved from California to Michigan in 2019: 8,672
- 6.6% of new residents that moved from another state
- #22 most common destination from California
- Moved from Michigan to California in 2019: 6,406
- #8 most common destination from Michigan
#4. Florida
- Moved from Florida to Michigan in 2019: 9,941
- 7.5% of new residents that moved from another state
- #17 most common destination from Florida
- Moved from Michigan to Florida in 2019: 21,668
- #1 most common destination from Michigan
#3. Illinois
- Moved from Illinois to Michigan in 2019: 10,177
- 7.7% of new residents that moved from another state
- #10 most common destination from Illinois
- Moved from Michigan to Illinois in 2019: 10,396
- #4 most common destination from Michigan
#2. Indiana
- Moved from Indiana to Michigan in 2019: 11,026
- 8.4% of new residents that moved from another state
- #5 most common destination from Indiana
- Moved from Michigan to Indiana in 2019: 8,509
- #5 most common destination from Michigan
#1. Ohio
- Moved from Ohio to Michigan in 2019: 12,261
- 9.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #4 most common destination from Ohio
- Moved from Michigan to Ohio in 2019: 14,049
- #2 most common destination from Michigan