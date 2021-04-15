“They thought they were going to lose me,” Lansing man says life saved by antibodies treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Yesterday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer focused much of her COVID-19 briefing on an expansion of the COVID-19 treatment known as monoclonal antibodies.

They’re man-made proteins that act like antibodies in your immune system.

Whitmer said it’s the same treatment that possibly saved former President Trump’s life when he got COVID-19 back in October of 2020.

An East Lansing deacon had a similar experience to President Trump with the treatment.

“My wife never shared this with me until after I got better, but they thought they were going to lose me,” said Dave Drayton, a deacon at St. Thomas Aquinas Church & St. John’s Catholic Church in East Lansing.

In January, he got COVID-19, and things were so bad he barely remembers anything.

“I had a fever of at least 103-plus for at least seven days,” he said.

It wasn’t until his son encouraged Dave’s wife to ask about monoclonal treatment. Then things started turning around.

“It’s scary to think that this is not widely known. My wife said it started to make me feel better, and by a day or two days she was seeing constant improvement.”

The state’s Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun said yesterday if you test positive for COVID-19, make sure to ask about these therapies like the Drayton family did.

“Ask as soon as you can after you get your positive because you only qualify if it is within ten days of the developing symptoms and the sooner, the better,” said Khaldun.

Looking back, Drayton says he’s eternally grateful for everything his wife and family did to keep him alive, and he hopes to visit Sparrow hospital someday soon to thank them for doing the same.

“One lady who was so kind to me at Sparrow, I don’t remember her name, I just remember her smile, her eyes, and how she took care of me,” said Drayton.

There are still quite a few unknowns about this treatment, so 6 News asked Drayton “would he do it again?”

“I would say yes. If my wife were here she would say definitely, because I’ve asked her the same thing. Through her teary eyes, she said definitely…. Definitely.”

Dr. Khaldun said here in Michigan 94 percent of people who’ve gotten the therapy haven’t reported any negative side effects. Those who did only had minor short-lived symptoms, like a headache or fever.

