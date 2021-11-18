‘Things are not great’: The impact of COVID-19 in Barry-Eaton counties

BARRY and EATON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLNS) — A report from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) says that things are not great, “especially for the unvaccinated.”

According to the report, Barry and Eaton Counties are seeing more COVID-19 cases per capita than the state average.

The Mitten has approximately 509 weekly cases per 100,000 people, while Barry and Eaton counties are averaging around 689 cases per 100,000 in the last week.

These rates are the highest rates that the two mid-Michigan counties have seen so far.

The health department says it can only investigate a fifth of the cases being reported.

The health department also reports that the situation in schools is “concerning,” but COVID-19 safety policies can help.

Schools that require universal mask-wearing have fewer outbreaks and less than half as many school-related cases per capita.

In September, the health department rescinded the mask mandate after pushback from parents.

In order to create change, schools are adopting the test-to-stay policy, in which those who would be ordinarily quarantined due to a school-based exposure are able to test every morning before school.

Though testing supply is low in both counties, BEDHD is partnering with the Michigan National Guard and HONU to bring more rapid testing access to both Barry and Eaton counties.

There are plenty of vaccines available for adults, but pediatric vaccines are limited in availability.

More providers and pharmacies in Barry and Eaton Counties are beginning to offer vaccines.

The Barry Eaton District Health Department issued the following recommendations: