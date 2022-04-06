GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The jury in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will continue deliberating Wednesday.

The jury did not reach a verdict on Tuesday, its second full day of deliberations.

Nearly 40 witnesses were called to testify over the three weeks of the trial and prosecutors introduced 400 evidence exhibits, giving jurors a lot to go through.

The jury on Tuesday asked for transcripts of testimony, but the judge said none of it had been transcribed. His court reporter said it would be around 3,400 pages. The judge said even if it had been printed, they would have to rely on their memories and notes because transcripts don’t include spoken word nuances.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris all face charges in the trial. If convicted, they could face life in federal prison.

Defense attorneys argue they were entrapped. Prosecutors argue they were predisposed to the kidnapping.

Deliberations will begin around 8:30 a.m.

