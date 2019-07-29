Third-Grade Reading Rule Goes into effect this year; Prepare now

The third-grad reading rule starts this upcoming school year. That means third-graders who are more than a year behind in their reading scores will have to repeat the grade. Many Teachers are feeling the pressure.

“We’re actually pretty scared about this,” says Nealie Holmes, an Elementary School teacher at Waverly.

“Holding kids back is not going to make them read better, it’s not going to make parents get more involved.”

Holmes says what will get children reading at the right level, is more resources, and this new rule takes more money away.

“Let’s say we hold back 30 students, that’s another classroom so another teacher has to get hired… The fear is that a child is going to get held back and we know research overwhelmingly shows that that’s not good for a child.”

In fact, research suggests it makes things worse. Kids who are held are more likely to lose confidence, struggle socially, and drop out. It also will impact school districts with limited resources and students where English is their second language.

But whether it’s a good idea or not, it’s happening and Parents need to prepare.

Chuck Grigsby is the CEO of PrimeTime Mentoring and Tutoring Services and he says Parent’s often wait too late to get results.

“When you’re in the tutoring services it’s more of a reactionary type format and they think that we can just save them you know. But really it takes premeditated test steps before during and after when it comes to tutoring and really have it be effective.”

Educators suggest ready aloud with your child, and they should read for 15-20 minutes per day.