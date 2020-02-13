Third suspect in murder of Charlotte man arrested in Italy

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)– A local woman on the run was arrested overseas for her husband’s murder almost 20 years later.

The case goes back to 2002 when Roberto Caraballo was brutally killed in Charlotte. His body was found in a field in Grand Haven and authorities couldn’t identify him until 2015.

Officials arrested two people for the crime last year but were still chasing his wife, who left Michigan and went to Pakistan. Authorities could not extradite her from Pakistan to the U.S. to face charges.

It wasn’t until she checked into a hotel in Italy earlier this week that police were able to arrest her.

“It’s nice to put this homicide to rest,” Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich says, “but again it’s not over until after the judicial process, the court process, jury selection. It’s going to be a long process until she gets back here in the state of Michigan, here in Eaton County.”

Beverly McCallum checked into a hotel in Rome that was required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database. That system pulled up an international warrant and she was quickly arrested. It’s the break authorities hoped for.

“There are some countries that don’t cooperate with our extradition process, they don’t recognize that. But Italy does,” Reich says. “Our Bureau of Justice does all that work, U.S. Marshal’s office, Interpol. So it is a long process, and our countries work well together.”

Back in Michigan, McCallum’s daughter Dineane Ducharme and family friend Christopher McMillan are already in custody for Caraballo’s death. Mcmillan pleaded guilty and plans to testify against the mother and daughter.

The sheriff says they don’t know if McMillan checked into that hotel with her real name or an alias. He also says officials are working to notify Caraballo’s family who live out of state.