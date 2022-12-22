The stolen item (not pictured) is a gummy candy described as being 900 times hotter than a jalapeno. (Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are some factoids that you might not have known until now.

Firstly, fermented foods like yogurt, sourdough bread and miso soup may improve bad breath.

When taken as a supplement, researchers found that the probiotic bacteria found in these foods helped clear embarrassing halitosis.

Study authors say probiotics can stop the breakdown of amino acids and other proteins in the mouth which can decrease some unpleasant odors.

Additionally, a common red dye found in items like candy, soft drinks, dairy products and some cereals may trigger inflammatory bowel disease.

Researchers at McMaster University in Ontario found that long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can also lead to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The dye is used to add color and texture often to attract children. Study authors say it disrupts gut function which can then lead to serious stomach issues.

To here more, watch the video in the player above.