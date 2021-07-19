This Michigan city ranked most educated in US per recent study

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)– A new study out Monday from WalletHub, names Ann Arbor as the most educated city in the United States.

According to the data, the Ann Arbor metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 55.90 percent, which is 3.8 times higher than in Visalia, CA, the metro area with the lowest-ranked in the study at 14.60 percent.

WalletHub says they compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics.

Other Michigan cities on the list include, East Lansing ranked #29, Grand Rapids ranked #70, Detroit ranked #78, and Flint ranked #123.

Other key findings in the study include:

In Massachusetts, the Worcester area has the highest racial education gap, with the share of black bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 26.11 percent, compared with 20.78 percent for their white counterparts.

In Alaska, Anchorage has the highest gender education gap, with the share of female bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 21.83 percent, compared with 18.42 percent for their male counterparts.

You can view the full study by clicking here.