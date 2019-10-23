This Morning: Celebrating Halloween safety, beware of fire hazards

Fire officials want you to beware of more than just ghosts and goblins this Halloween..

The National Fire Protection Association released new fire safety reminders ahead of the holiday.

Between children dressed in costumes running door to door and decorations like paper ghosts, fire officials say there are some hallmarks of Halloween that have the potential to be truly scary.

According to the NFPA, in 800 reported home fires each year, decorations are the first thing to ignite and more than 1/3 of these fires are started by a candle.

The top five Halloween fire safety tips this year:

-Use battery operated candles or a glow stick in Jack-O-Lanterns.

-When choosing costumes, stay away from long, trailing fabric.

-Keep decorations like crepe paper and dried flowers and corn stalks away from heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

-Give children flashlights or glow sticks to carry as part of their costumes.

-Remember to check smoke alarms and keep exits clear of decorations.

This way you can help make sure your holiday stays fun and festive.