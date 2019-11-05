This Morning: Election Day what to know before you go

There are a lot of elections around mid-Michigan today including one in the city of Lansing.

Voters will choose who they want for a new city council, but before that happens.. you must be registered to vote.

You can log on to the Michigan Secretary of State’s website and search your name to find out if you’re registered.

If you’re not, you can sign up today at your local clerk’s office before voting.

To find your polling location, you can also search that through the Secretary of State’s website as well. Along with a sample of your ballot.

Polls are open from 7am-8pm.

You’ll want to bring a photo ID with you to the polls today.

This can be a drivers license, passport, military ID, or even a student ID card.

If you don’t bring it along you will have to sign an affidavit.

Some things to leave at home on purpose, election related clothing.

Michigan prohibits the display of election related materials at the polls.

So no clothing, buttons, pamphlets, or candidate stickers.

If you show up with these things you’ll be asked to remove them.