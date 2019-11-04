This Morning: Four open seats on Lansing City Council; voter information

Voters will make their way to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot for new leadership in Lansing.

There are four open seats on Lansing’s City Council.

Depending on where you live, your ballot will look a little different.

All city residents will vote for the two “At-Large” seats up for grabs.

There are four people in the running.

Current Council Members, Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley.

Plus Julee Rodocker, a Lansing Police Commissioner.

Also Yanice Jackson Long, a Clerk at the Ingham County Treasurer.

If you live in Ward 1, on the northeast side of Lansing, you’ll have another council seat to vote for.

Current Council Member, Jody Washington, is up against Economist, Brandon Betz.

If you’re living in Ward 3, on the southeast side of the city, Adam Hussain is the only one running for re-election of his seat.

The cool thing about today is that if you’re not able to get to the polls on Tuesday, you can head over to your local clerk’s office until 4PM tonight. You can walk in and register, even cast a ballot.

Click here for more information about voting in the City of Lansing