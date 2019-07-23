Livestreaming Now: Day 7 of former MSU president Simon’s preliminary exam

Former MSU President, Lou Anna K. Simon, will be back in an Eaton County court again for day 7 of her preliminary hearing.

She is charged with lying to police and faces up to 4 years if convicted.

This is the last day of testimony scheduled for the preliminary exam. The judge could decide if there’s enough evidence against Lou Anna K. Simon for her to face a criminal trial.

This case started back in February and has stretched into July.

The big takeaways so far:

Was Simon formally told she was being interviewed as part of a criminal investigation when she met with police last year? Police say yes, but Simon’s attorneys say no, citing the absence of that statement in recording and transcripts.

Another element, police say they’re certain during that interview Simon lied about how much she knew about Larry Nassar’s conduct.

Police say that hindered their investigation.

However, Simon’s attorneys argue detectives didn’t ask enough follow up questions.

According to Michigan Law, Simon’s charges require her to have been informed of an ongoing criminal investigation.

These are things the judge will look at before deciding if Simon’s case will go to trial.

