This Morning: Last minute holiday shopping tips

Many are experiencing the rush of the holiday season, scrambling to complete holiday “to-do-lists.”

With this weekend being the last weekend before Christmas, here are a few tips for last minute shopping.

If you’re in a pinch, try brainstorming gift ideas before heading to the mall to save time. Make a list to eliminate any impulse purchases.

Shoppers can also save money on those items by looking up coupons online first.

When you get to the store, it’s going to be crowded, so don’t argue over a parking space. Remember patience.

Make sure to put your purchases in your trunk or out of sight.

Don’t count your cash in public.

Shop for most expensive items last. That way you’re not carrying them around or leaving them in your car.

Many mailing deadlines are also fast approaching. The last day for priority mail through the postal service is this Saturday.